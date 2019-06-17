WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon was the keynote speaker at the second annual Great Orlando Sports Commission Celebrating Women in Sports. At the event, she spoke with Orlando's Space Coast Daily and reflected on her career to this point.

"I take a moment to reflect about being a part of WWE every single day," said McMahon. "I think gratitude is a really important practice, and our mission is to put smiles on people's faces, that is what it's all about, whether we do it through our entertainment or giving back to the community, Later today I'm actually shooting a part of the 'My Wish' ESPN series, which is celebrating Make A Wish. I actually someone's wish. I cannot think of anything more humbling than that."

Being a part of a family business and a fourth generation McMahon, wrestling is in her blood. McMahon noted the many remarkable changes in her time that she can remember.

"My time in the company has been since I can remember," McMahon explained. "There has been a lot of changes. The two biggest changes have been technology and what technology provides to really connect us all. We are talking about sports and we are talking about community. Digital and social media has really allowed us to engage and interact with our fanbase in a much more direct way."

WWE has been touting their numbers on social media on a near-weekly basis. The vision for WWE vision came directly from her father, who is responsible for the biggest change in her eyes.

"It was my father (Vince McMahon) that really had the foresight in terms of social media. He said, 'Social media is not 1 percent of 100 peoples jobs or 100 percent of 1 person's job, it's 100 percent of 100 percent.' He looked at a time when he had to prove himself to his father, my father grew WWE from a regional company to a global entertainment media company currently valued at just over $6 billion. So that has been the biggest change to me."

Regardless of her many successes, McMahon has found a way to keep it all in perspective. It's important that she thinks every day about the impact she can and will make.

"That is what we get to do,' McMahon exclaimed. "I think it's important to take a breath every single day and think about the impact you can make on other people's lives. Whether it's through WWE or anything else you do."

