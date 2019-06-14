WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to interview AEW President Tony Khan soon.

We noted before that The Steve Austin Show podcast will be returning on Tuesday, June 18 on PodcastOne, after a brief hiatus. Austin announced today that Khan will be his first guest.

"Steve Austin Show returns on June 18 with my conversation with @AEWrestling President/CEO Tony Khan. We talk #AEWDoN and all things Pro Wrestling," Austin wrote.

