- As noted, WWE released footage of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins speaking to Cathy Kelley on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards this past week. Above is more footage of Cathy talking to Rollins, Lynch, Titus O'Neil, Lana, Johnny Bananas and other celebrities. Former WWE Champion Batista was also at the event.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California saw Ali defeat Buddy Murphy in singles action. This is the same dark match that took place before the May 28 SmackDown. Murphy has not wrestled a TV match since coming to the blue brand from WWE 205 Live in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.

- Paige revealed on tonight's SmackDown that The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, will face WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics in a non-title match at a WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan next week. If Asuka and Sane get the win, they will earn a future title shot.

We've noted before how Asuka and Sane vs. The IIconics was announced for the WWE live event from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, June 28. This is likely the match Paige was referring to. Both teams are also scheduled for the Saturday, June 29 event from Sumo Hall, but no match has been announced for Sane, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. The Saturday show is scheduled to feature Asuka in a Triple Threat with Alexa Bliss and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.