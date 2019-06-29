- Above is a weird promo for WWE Extreme Rules, which mainly features a close-up view of a woman hyping the event. The July 14 PPV takes place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will defend both of their titles against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Mixed Tag Match.

- WWE sent out a WWE Championship to the St. Louis Blues after they won this year's Stanley Cup. The team tweeted out a photo of the cup with the title around it with the caption, "Cause a championship trophy needs a championship belt. Thanks WWE!"

- For those of you who enjoy Matt Hardy's "you don't understand how hard it is to be Matt Hardy" videos, Hardy has put them all together in one thread on Twitter.

The Official "YOU DO''T UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT IS TO BE MATT HARDY" Video Thread — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 28, 2019

Rachel Miller contributed to this article.