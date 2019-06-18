- As noted, Ricochet won a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on this week's WWE RAW to earn a title shot from WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe at Sunday's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. Other participants in the match were The Miz, Braun Strowman, Cesaro and Bobby Lashley. WWE posted this video of Joe warning his potential challengers during a RAW commercial break from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW in Los Angeles went off the air saw RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch retain her title over Lacey Evans in a Street Fight.

- This week's Stomping Grounds go-home edition of RAW ended without Baron Corbin announcing the Special Guest Referee for Sunday's match with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, as seen below. There's no word yet on who WWE has planned for the role, but we will keep you updated. It looks like the reveal may be saved for the day of the pay-per-view.