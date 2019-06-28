WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits recently spoke with Byron Saxton for the WWE website. Angelo Dawkins was asked about being the longest-tenured NXT Superstar on the roster, and how he's changed in seven years.

"When I first started, I was really nervous because I had zero experience in the ring, so I had to start everything from scratch," Dawkins said. "With that being said, my confidence started to grow slowly but surely thanks to people like Aiden English, Rusev, Viktor, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Scott Dawson, Jason Jordan, Kassius Ohno, Norman Smiley, Robbie Brookside and Sarah Amato helping me out and showing me how to go about being a professional in and out of the ring. Fast-forward and I'm a lot more confident in my abilities now than I was when I first started. I'm a lot looser when I'm out in front of everyone, and you can tell I'm having fun out there. It feels amazing to have championship gold around my waist. Just knowing how long and hard the journey has been to finally achieve my goal of becoming a champion is a blessing."

Saxton also asked how The Profits believe they will match up when their legacies are compared to those of previous NXT Tag Team Champions. Montez Ford said he hopes they can influence the kids.

"Being a champion is something to celebrate, but also a responsibility," Ford said. "Give back to the people that helped you become a champion, because everyone that's ever become a champion had champions around them. If you have been grinding for years and lost touch with some people, showing up as a champion completes the explanation on both ends. My hope is that kids see us and want to work the smartest, no matter the situation, because that's a championship mentality."

Dawkins added, "With great champions that were before us, like The Revival, American Alpha, AOP, #DIY and even Undisputed ERA, Tez's and my goal is to go down as the best tag team in NXT."