* Jungle Boy is shopping and can't reach something on the very top shelf. Luchasaurus shows up and lifts him on his shoulders so he can continue to shop. Luchasaurus goes wild over the meat section, but Jungle Boy points him towards a pile of bananas instead.

* Adam Page on the phone with Nick Jackson as an old Chris Jericho match plays in the background. Page says he wants to take on MJF at Fyter Fest after what he did during the AEW World Championship ceremony at Double or Nothing. The two kind of lose connection and Nick mishears Page, thinking he wants Jungle Boy at the show. A graphic of Page vs. Jungle Boy is shown.

* MJF puts up a giant Cody Rhodes poster up at a wrestling school. Someone else comes along and says the owners may not like that, MJF barks at him, then realizes he may have made a mistake, offering to take them out for ice cream. Off-camera he beats the person up, and also gets him ice cream.

* Vignette for Super Smash Bros., Evil Uno says people have forgotten they were once the best tag team in the world and they plan on coming after the entire tag division. They will be going as the "Dark Order" now.

* Page calls Nick again asking what's up with the graphic, he didn't say Jungle Boy. The connection is still weak and Nick just hears "Havoc," so now it's Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc.

* Brandon Cutler catches up with Peter Avalon, they talk about Double or Nothing. Cutler asks Avalon what his favorite part of the night was and he thinks about his segment with the other Librarian, Leva Bates. He then tells Cutler a secret.

* Young Bucks will be making an appearance at HOG High Intensity 8 on August 9 in the NYC Arena. Matt Jackson is on vacation in Maui with his family. Mentions HOG and how they were the promotion's first tag team champions. Says it could be their final indie match, maybe ever.

* Cody Rhodes hypes the upcoming All Out on August 31 in Chicago. Cody notes how there had been issues with ticket sales with previous events. He said things are different now and wants to make sure fans have all the information ahead of time. Ticket prices range from $30-$190 and go on sale June 14 at 12 pm ET.

* BTE Mailbag: Christopher Daniels is asked when he first realized he could wrestle for a living. It was in April/May of 1999 when he was able to leave his last non-wrestling job at a loading dock. He said they were cool with him working on the weekends, but when he had to leave for a week to Puerto Rico, then a month to Japan it was too long of an absence, so he put in his notice and did pro wrestling full-time. Sammy Guevara answers what's the significance of the panda bear that's often in his ring gear. He says it's his favorite animal and always wants to include things he genuinely likes into his wrestling persona.

* An angered Page calls Nick again and wonders what sense it makes to have him face Jimmy Havoc. Nick says he already booked them and would hate to cancel. Page says fine, how about a Four-Way? Graphic shown of Page vs. MJF vs. Havoc vs. Jungle Boy at Fyter Fest. Nick says he has to go because he got some strange mail with a DVD in it. He doesn't even know if he owns a DVD player, tries putting it in the microwave, no luck. Puts it in a crock pot and that does the trick. It's footage of Fenix and Pentagon Jr. talking to each other in Spanish. Nick says he doesn't understand Spanish, so he has no idea what they said. A Fyter Fest graphic is shown: Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and a mystery partner.