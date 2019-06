WWE announced today a title match for this week's RAW. The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) will be taking on Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in a WrestleMania 35 rematch.

It was also announced today that United States Champion Samoa Joe will be a guest on Miz TV this Monday night. Last Monday, Samoa Joe regained the title after Rey Mysterio relinquished the title to him.