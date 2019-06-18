AEW has announce that SoCal Uncensored's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky will do battle with The Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) and Private Party's Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy at Fyter Fest in a Triple Threat. The match will take place on Fyter Fest's "The Buy In" pre-show.

The winning team will advance to the All Out pay-per-view on August 31 for a shot at a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament, which will crown the first champions.

Fyter Fest, from AEW and CEO Gaming, will take place on Saturday, June 29 from Daytona Beach, Florida. It will air for free on B/R Live. Below is the current card:

Hardcore Match

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and Laredo Kid

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley's AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

The Buy In Pre-show Match

SoCal Uncensored vs. Private Party vs. The Best Friends

Winners advance to All Out for a shot at a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.