IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga took to Twitter yesterday to fire a shot at WWE.

The New Japan Pro Wrestling star was apparently calling out WWE for their return to Tokyo, Japan later this month. As noted, The Club's AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are set to team up against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe at the WWE live event from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, January 28.

Tonga, a founding member of The Bullet Club in NJPW and still a good friend to Anderson, indicated that he doesn't appreciate WWE's version of The Club.

Tonga wrote, "Wwe Japan trying to come on our territory with ' The Club'. Cool story bro. 'Get the f--k outta here'"

He also commented on how AEW is bringing the competition to WWE. He wrote, "Don't mind me. I am just stating the obvious. AEW coming in hard On their territory"

Tonga also asked what many WWE fans have been asking since the match with Triple H and The Club was announced - why isn't WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor teaming with Styles, Gallows and Anderson?

"Why isn't @FinnBalor in #TheClub?? I mean, he literally started it....am-i-right or am-i-right?," he wrote.

Tonga continued to fire shots at Triple H, saying the group should be called The Bullet Hunter Club and tweeting a DX-themed graphic.

Tonga made more WWE-related tweets on The Club and defended the original comments he made. You can see his full tweets below:

I mean tweeted that s--t from my iPad, straight angrily screen bashing that bih — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 20, 2019

Don't mind me. I am just stating the obvious. AEW coming in hard On their territory — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 20, 2019

Why isn't @FinnBalor in #TheClub?? I mean, he literally started it....am-i-right or am-i-right? — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 21, 2019

They should call it the Bullet Hunter Club ayyyyyye ?? pic.twitter.com/kNlLTVhJv6 — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 21, 2019

Japan trippin' man, they want me to ask for The Club back, you know I wouldn't trip — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 21, 2019

