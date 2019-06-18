- It looks like The Club's AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are getting back together on WWE TV. This week's RAW saw Styles try to encourage Gallows and Anderson to step it up and get back to winning matches on TV. The Good Brothers then lost to The Usos in tag team action while Styles watched from backstage. As seen above, WWE posted post-RAW footage of Styles giving some more harsh words of encouragement to his former partners. Below is video from the loss to The Usos.

- The first live WWE SmackDown on Fox episode will take place on Friday, October 4 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10am PDT via AXS.com, but there is a post-RAW pre-sale that is going on until tomorrow night at midnight. The main AXS.com pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, August 14 at 10am PDT. Tickets will run from $20 - $500. The pre-sale going on now is for a limited selection of seats in 114, 117, PR1, PR2, PR17, PR18.

- Below is a new promo for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view: