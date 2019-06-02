- In the video above, The IIconics celebrated becoming the longest-reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions (currently 55+ days), and also showed off their new shirt. Of course, the only other team to hold the tag titles were Sasha Banks and Bayley (49 days). Billie Kay and Peyton Royce went around the backstage halls to tell the news to Roman Reigns, Matt Hardy, Jinder Mahal, Aleister Black, and others. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley even walked by and the duo awkwardly tried to "act natural" as she passed.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor (with WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch), Sasha Banks, and Corey Graves.

- On last week's SmackDown, Charlotte joined commentary to watch Bayley defend her title against Lacey Evans. Bayley would pick up the victory despite Charlotte trying to help Evans. After the match, Evans attacked Charlotte from behind and the two got into a brawl with Charlotte getting the best of Evans, landing a big kick to the face. On Twitter, Charlotte taunted Evans, "A woman's right, foot. #peasant"