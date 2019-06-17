Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Big E and Xavier Woods has been announced for the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.
The first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, June 23 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Below is the updated card:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)
Special Referee: TBA by Corbin
RAW Women's Title Match
Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese (c)
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Big E and Xavier Woods