WWE announced for the first-time ever, The New Day will go up against The Viking Raiders on this Monday's RAW.

Here is WWE's full announcement:

The Wild Card rule is about to deliver for the WWE Universe yet again! The New Day will collide with The Viking Raiders in tag team action for the first time ever this Monday night on RAW. Which two members of The New Day will square off against the gargantuan unit of Erik & Ivar in what is easily the biggest opportunity of their tenure on Raw thus far? Find out when the massive match goes down this Monday night on RAW.

Below is the updated RAW lineup:

* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders