- As seen above, the first-ever reaction video from the official YouTube channel of former Jackass star Steve-O features a look at one of his WWE RAW appearances with Wildboyz brother Chris Pontius.
Steve-O called the beating from Umaga the worst beating he's ever had, and one of the few times he's been hit hard enough to black out. The beatdown took place during the October 16, 2006 RAW episode from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Pontius noted that Vince McMahon was thrilled with how the angle went down after everyone returned backstage to the Gorilla Position, stressing the importance of staying down a little longer to sell the beatdown from The Samoan Bulldozer.
"I've been hit in the head hard enough to black out only a few times, and this was one of them, in the WWE ring on Monday Night Raw. I'm super stoked for this to be my first reaction video on YouTube, and that I did it with my Jackass / Wildboyz brother, Chris Pontius!," Steve-O wrote as the YouTube description.
- WWE has named new RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival as their Superstars of the Week. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder captured the straps from Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder on this week's RAW. Below is the announcement on the nod:
Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival named Superstars of the Week
Be honest: You didn't see this one coming.
As recently as, what, a month ago? The Revival were getting "Candid Camera'd" by The Usos while shaving each other's backs and made to scoot around the ring like irritated pets when they mistakenly slathered some kind of devilish "Ucey Hot" cream all over their most sensitive areas. Fast forward to Monday: Dash & Dawson are the Raw Tag Team Champions, they stole the pin from Jey Uso, and ain't nobody laughing now.
Yes, spare a thought for Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, the plucky underdog champions whose reign had to die so The Revival's might live. Once your requisite period of mourning ceases, however, turn your attention to the deserving new champs, because the "Top Guys'" path from functional also-rans to Shane McMahon-endorsed tag team titleholders can't possibly be undersold. (The parallels to the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues are there, and they are louder than you might be willing to admit.) They didn't just prove The Usos wrong; they proved everyone wrong who thought the first-ever two-time NXT Tag Team Champions were going to go down as the butt of one joke after another.
Anyone who held that belief simply hasn't been paying attention. This wasn't Dash & Dawson's most remarkable bounce-back. It was simply their latest, their loudest and their most ruthless. They waited, they planned, and when the time was right, they ripped out their enemies' hearts. The Revival are two time Raw Tag Team Champions and your Superstars of the Week. Whether you like it or not.
This week belongs to #TheRevival.— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2019
?? @ScottDawsonWWE
?? @DashWilderWWE #TopGuys https://t.co/mF57gm3W4w