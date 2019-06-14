- As seen above, the first-ever reaction video from the official YouTube channel of former Jackass star Steve-O features a look at one of his WWE RAW appearances with Wildboyz brother Chris Pontius.

Steve-O called the beating from Umaga the worst beating he's ever had, and one of the few times he's been hit hard enough to black out. The beatdown took place during the October 16, 2006 RAW episode from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Pontius noted that Vince McMahon was thrilled with how the angle went down after everyone returned backstage to the Gorilla Position, stressing the importance of staying down a little longer to sell the beatdown from The Samoan Bulldozer.

"I've been hit in the head hard enough to black out only a few times, and this was one of them, in the WWE ring on Monday Night Raw. I'm super stoked for this to be my first reaction video on YouTube, and that I did it with my Jackass / Wildboyz brother, Chris Pontius!," Steve-O wrote as the YouTube description.

- WWE has named new RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival as their Superstars of the Week. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder captured the straps from Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder on this week's RAW. Below is the announcement on the nod: