- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Portland in this new video.

- As noted, Friday's WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan will see Kairi Sane and Asuka do battle with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics in a non-title match. Sane and Asuka will earn a future title shot if they can win the match. Below is new video of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay talking about how they're tired of hearing about The Kabuki Warriors, and how they're confident about winning the match. Their promo ends and the camera catches them expressing concern over the match.

- The Singh Brothers recently posted a Twitter video to present The Rock with a "Boscar Award", not the first time they've jokingly interacted with The Great One on social media.

The brothers wrote, "@TheRock congratulations! On behalf of the 1.6 billion people of India, you've won your very own #BOSCAR award! #Bollywood is calling! @WWE @WWEIndia"

The Rock responded and wrote back, "What an honor. Thank you boys and thank you India for this highly prestigious award. And for the love of all that's cool, if I see you riding your bike around a dirt track again, you're catching a shoot Rock Bottom on site. (but kayfabe the pain;)"

Samir and Sunil posted a follow-up today and said they're actually sending the Bollywood award to The Rock. They wrote, "@TheRock, your favorite tag team from Bollywood is sending you your #BOSCAR award. @WWE @WWEIndia"

