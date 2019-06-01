The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins won the Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match at tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" event to capture the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles. The other teams in the match were The Forgotten Sons' Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler, The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, and the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.
This is the first title run for The Street Profits. The titles had been vacant since The War Raiders relinquished them in mid-May due to their call-ups to the RAW roster.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's match at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut:
You know what's next right? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/w6aKqeVaGb— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 1, 2019
Get your ?? in the air.— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 1, 2019
The #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE are bringing the PARTY! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/wDZ7CKJTEl
Will the #ForgottenSons solidify their names in the history books tonight? #NXTTakeOver @TheWWEBlake @SteveCutlerWWE pic.twitter.com/T13B0keyhV— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 1, 2019
.@strongstylebrit & @_StarDESTROYER mean BUSINESS!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 1, 2019
Will they get the 1??2??3?? tonight? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/bjJ2fgD6fl
No flashy air guitar solo from @KORcombat? This is serious. #NXTTakeOver #UndisputedERA @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/MGy8lqLWbH— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 1, 2019
Wait for it... #LadderMatch #NXTTakeOver @KORcombat @theBobbyFish @TheWWEBlake pic.twitter.com/5dRuhRjtFO— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2019
Tonight is @AngeloDawkins' first #NXTTakeOver. #LadderMatch— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 1, 2019
Go big or go home, right? pic.twitter.com/8Oy2H9dRsL
There are No Disqualifications in this #LadderMatch for the NXT Tag Team Titles and @JaxsonRykerWWE is clearing house! #ForgottenSons #NXTTakeOver: XXV pic.twitter.com/Ebr6TNzOMA— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2019
We interrupt our regularly scheduled #LadderMatch for three tag teams joining together against @JaxsonRykerWWE.— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2019
Without further ado... #NXTakeOver pic.twitter.com/cDOefdaq5z
UH OH. ?? #NXTTakeOver #LadderMatch @KORcombat @JaxsonRykerWWE pic.twitter.com/AtOrFc6tDb— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 1, 2019
THE SULTANS OF SWAG HAVE REACHED THE SUMMIT!!!— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2019
The #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE are your NEW #WWENXT #TagTeamChampions! #NXTTakeOver #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/DvaIOva4YX
"MAMMA MIA!!!!!!" @MontezFordWWE is flying high in search of the NXT #TagTeamTitles! #NXTTakeOver:XXV #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/TDw7F1vFL4— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2019
There's a PARTY in Connecticut tonight! ????????????#AndNew #LadderMatch #NXTTakeOver #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/muJvqbRUE7— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 2, 2019