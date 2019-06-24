The Undertaker will be returning to the ring at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

As noted, Taker returned to WWE TV on tonight's RAW and saved Roman Reigns from a beatdown by Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. WWE has since announced Taker and Reigns vs. McIntyre and McMahon for Extreme Rules.

The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:

Winners Take All

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre