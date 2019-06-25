- Above is the latest episode of "Browsey Acres" from the official YouTube channel of Ronda Rousey, who is currently on a hiatus from WWE. This episode features a funny car ride conversation on pronunciation with Ronda and husband Travis Browne.

- There's no official word yet on if The Undertaker will be appearing for tonight's WWE SmackDown from Portland, but PWInsider reports that he was not backstage at the Moda Center as of around 3pm ET today.

As noted, WWE has announced that Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will be on tonight's blue brand show to address Taker's attack on last night's RAW. Taker returned to WWE TV to make the save for Roman Reigns, leading to a big tag team match at WWE Extreme Rules on July 14. Reigns will likely be on tonight's SmackDown, but it looks like The Dead Man will not.

Below is WWE's SmackDown preview blurb for tonight's follow-up segment:

How will Shane-O-Mac & McIntyre react to The Undertaker's return? Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre had Roman Reigns on the ropes, set up for a Coast-to-Coast, when their fortunes took a dark turn. The Undertaker made a shocking appearance on Raw last night, snatching Shane-O-Mac out of the air with a Chokeslam, then staggering McIntyre with a big boot and a flurry of punches. If the surprise arrival of The Deadman wasn't enough, The Best in The World & The Scottish Psychopath soon learned that they would be facing The Big Dog & The Phenom in a huge tag team battle at Extreme Rules. What will be the fallout of this stunning turn of events? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- The Miz, Sheamus, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins are featured in a new commercial for Gold Bond. You can watch the ad in the tweet below: