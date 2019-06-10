The Usos have been added to tonight's RAW Tag Team Titles match on WWE RAW from San Jose, CA to make it a Triple Threat.

The match will now see champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defend their titles against The Revival and The Usos in a Triple Threat. This had been billed as a WrestleMania 35 rematch until The Usos were added.

It looks like the storyline for the change is that The Usos deserve a shot because they defeated The Revival in the WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff pre-show on Friday. Below is WWE's updated announcement for tonight's title match from the SAP Center in San Jose, along with comments from The Usos:

Ryder & Hawkins to battle The Revival and The Usos in a Triple Threat Raw Tag Team Title Match Tonight on Raw, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins will look to defend the Raw Tag Team Championship in an all-out free-for-all when they take on both The Revival and Jimmy & Jey Uso with the titles on the line. Will Ryder & Hawkins continue their storybook run as Raw Tag Team Champions? Will Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson avenge their WrestleMania 35 demons en route to regaining the Raw Tag Team Titles? Or will The Usos utilize the momentum of their WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff victory over The Top Guys to begin another reign of their own? Tune in tonight at 8/7 C to find out.