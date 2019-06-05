The Usos vs. The Revival has been announced for the WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff pre-show on Friday.
The SSD Kickoff pre-show will air at 1pm ET on Friday afternoon. The main card will begin at 2pm ET and we will have live coverage here on the site.
Super ShowDown will take place on Friday, June 7 from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)
WWE Title Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Andrade vs. "Demon King" Finn Balor (c)
1-on-3 Handicap Match
Lars Sullivan vs. Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik
The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg
Triple H vs. Randy Orton
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
Brock Lesnar cashes in his Money In the Bank contract
50-Man Battle Royal
Elias, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mojo Rawley, TBA
Kickoff Pre-show
The Usos vs. The Revival