- Tonight's WWE RAW saw Ricochet team with Braun Strowman and The Miz to defeat Cesaro, Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe in six-man action. The pre-match angle saw Ricochet interrupt Strowman and Lashley, who had interrupted Joe on MizTV to argue about who's bigger and more deserving. Above is post-match video of Sarah Schreiber interviewing Ricochet, asking how important it was to prove himself this week.

"I came out because almost every week these two are always arguing about who's bigger and stronger," Ricochet said. "And again, like I said, bigger and stronger, that's not me, that's not why I came here. I came here because I want to win and tonight, I did that. I've had some success in NXT, everybody knows that, but now I'm here and I need to make an impact here. I've had a string of victories over the past couple of weeks, so I thought what better time to keep that momentum going and I noticed that Joe doesn't really have any challengers, yet. So, I figured I'd step up, use that momentum to challenge for the United States Championship, because that's what it's all about. Everyone can argue all they want, but I'm here to win."

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Jose, California for this week's Main Event episode:

* Natalya vs. Sarah Logan

* The Viking Raiders vs. Titus O'Neil and No Way Jose

- Braun Strowman granted another Wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation before this week's WWE RAW went on the air. Below are photos from Strowman's meeting with the Wish Kid backstage at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA: