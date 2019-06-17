Here are the highlights from Being the Elite (Episode 157):

* Matt Jackson watches a clip from Double or Nothing of Cody and Dustin Rhodes hugging after their match.

* Young Bucks heading to Mexico to defend their tag titles against Pentagon Jr. and Fenix at AAA Verano de Escandalo. They also give thanks to the fans for quickly selling out All Out in August.

* Kenny Omega at E3, who's a little mad after what happened to him at Double or Nothing (broken nose from match and Jon Moxley's attack). Clips are shown of Omega involved in a bunch of events. Xavier Woods is mentioned, the host reminds Omega that Woods once said "he owns Omega's soul."

* Matt Jackson shows off a Coca Cola coffee drink (two of his favorite things), says it's actually not bad.

* Christopher Daniels talks to the camera about his upcoming match against CIMA. He's not sure if he should take the match and asks his dog what he thinks, dog just stares at him. Daniels goes over the pros and cons of going against his friend, he finally decides to take the match.

* In Mexico, we see the crowd lining up for AAA's event.

* Brandon Cutler talks with Sammy Guevara, Sammy gives congrats to Cutler and even crying on camera. Sammy says a "real man," like him, wouldn't ever do that, but good for Cutler. Cutler heads out for a moment, Sammy says to himself "what a p---," Cutler returns to get his phone (obviously hearing what Sammy said).

* BTE Mailbag: Nick Jackson is asked what venue he'll miss working in the most on the indie circuit. Nick says PWG's old building in Reseda, California because it helped them get where they're at today. Matt then is asked about spray tan, which they used the most, and how much they have spent on it. Matt says thousands of dollars and they're favorite is Quick Tan. He then sprays Nick's back.

* Cutler says hey to the Young Bucks, they can tell he's not in a good mood and ask what's up. Sammy rolls up (Cutler heads off) and asks them about Cutler and how he got two contracts, then it dawns on him that every company needs a "job guy." Sammy then praises the Young Bucks' match, while also saying he didn't actually watch it, and leaves. Matt says to Nick they haven't even wrestled yet.

* Taya Valkyrie talks with Sonny Kiss backstage, Luchasaurus rolls with in Jungle Boy on his shoulders. Jungle Boy says "hey guys" and they head off.

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix defeat The Young Bucks to win back the AAA World Tag Titles. Backstage, Cutler rolls up to a dejected Matt and Nick to tell them it was a great match and the crowd was deafening. They didn't seem to happy and just move along, Cutler gives the camera a confused look.

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (with their newly won AAA tag titles) announce their mystery partner at AEW Fyter Fest will be Laredo Kid. The trio will take on Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.