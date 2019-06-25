There were reportedly 3,500 fans in attendance for last night's WWE RAW from the Angel of The Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

This would be one of the smallest RAW crowds in history. The attendance number is especially bad because this was a RAW coming out of the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, which also did low attendance.

It was noted that this RAW drew less than the February 5 SmackDown tapings from the same arena in Everett, but it was reported back in February that those tapings drew 3,000 fans.

Regarding last night's RAW, fans on Twitter caught how WWE used different filming angles and zooming in to hide the crowd.

Below are a few crowd photos from last night's show: