Tony Nese vs. new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is now official for WWE Extreme Rules.

This will be Gulak's first title defense as he just won the title on the WWE Stomping Grounds Kickoff pre-show this past Sunday by winning a Triple Threat over Akira Tozawa and former champion Nese. Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode saw Nese face Tozawa in singles action with the winner becoming the new #1 contender for a title match at Extreme Rules.

The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:

Winners Take All

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre