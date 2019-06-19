- Above is the latest WWE Performance Center Diary video, featuring WWE NXT Superstar Rik Bugez making a garlic shake.

- WWE stock was down 0.065% today, closing at $76.93 per share. Today's high was $77.23 and the low was $75.83.

- Several WWE Superstars have been nominated for 2019 Teen Choice Awards. John Cena has been nominated for the Choice Action Movie Actor award for his role in Bumblebee, which is also nominated for Choice Action Movie.

The Bella Twins were nominated for the Choice Female Athlete award and AJ Styles was nominated for the Choice Male Athlete award.

Voting is now open at this link and it ends on Tuesday, June 25. The awards show airs on Sunday, August 11 at 8pm ET on Fox.