Total Bellas has been renewed for a fifth season on E!. The season will consist of 10, hour-long episodes premiering in early 2020.

"We're at a really exciting point in our lives and can't wait to take the Bella Army on this journey as we continue to work hard and inspire them to live their dreams," said Brie Bella.

"We're looking forward to sharing our triumphs and challenges with our fans this season and hope they all have as much fun as we're having along the way," added Nikki Bella.

"Nikki and Brie have never shied away from revealing every aspect of their lives to our viewers," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E! "They're strong women who are incredibly relatable and connect deeply with our audience."

The fourth season aired from January through March of this year. It featured Nikki exploring life following the breakup with John Cena, Brie and Daniel Bryan juggling work and parenthood, and the twins' return to the ring for last year's all women's pay-per-view event, Evolution.

According to a press release sent to Wrestling Inc., the fourth season of Total Bellas ranked as a Top 3 program for E!, with an average of 783K total viewers. Sunday night premieres of the series consistently ranked among the Top 10 programs in Primetime across ad-supported cable networks among W18-34. The show ranked as a Top 2 most social Cable Reality series in Primetime on each of its premiere nights, averaging 151K Total Interactions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter each Sunday night.

Total Bellas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Russell Jay and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serving as Executive Producers for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as Executive Producers.