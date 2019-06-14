- Courtesy of This Week In WWE, above is footage of Charlotte Flair at the recent NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race in her hometown of Charlotte, NC. Flair was the honorary Pace Car driver for the race.

- A new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. Sheamus and Cesaro will be in one car, while Carmella and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth ride in the other car. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode:

"Sheamus and Cesaro don't just set the bar, they ARE the bar... car! Meanwhile, R-Truth and Carmella perform a very special 'Dance Break'!"

- WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H hosted several members of the Ohio State University Buckeyes football team at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and the WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail this week. Below are photos of the group and WWE's announcement on the visit: