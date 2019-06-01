- A new "coming soon" vignette for Damien Priest premiered during WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" this weekend. Priest is former ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez. Priest has been working NXT live events and dark matches since November 2018. He lost to Matt Riddle during a December NXT TV match. Above is video of the vignette.

- WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and "Road Dogg" Brian James were shown in the crowd during tonight's NXT "Takeover: XXV" event from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT. Stephanie McMahon was later shown sitting at ringside. Below is a photo of Michaels and James on the show:

Put your ?? on because we have TWO @WWE Hall of Famers in the audience tonight! Are you ready? @ShawnMichaels @WWERoadDogg #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/6i5UecM3ls — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 1, 2019

- Triple H took to Twitter tonight to congratulate new NXT Champion Adam Cole on his "Takeover: XXV" main event win over Johnny Gargano. As seen below, Triple H posted photos with Cole and The Undisputed Era, and called Cole's win the beginning of a new era: