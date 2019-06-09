- The above video is from WWE Japan and it's an announcement that Triple H will be in action at a WWE Show on June 28 in Tokyo, Japan.

- WWE was in Fresno, California tonight, which Natalya ruined Alexa Bliss' coffee like SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley did last week on SmackDown. WWE tweeted the photo and wrote: Alexa Bliss was just trying to enjoy a cup of coffee at #WWEFresno, Natalya had other ideas!"

At the first ever WWE Stomping Grounds, Bayley will be defending her title against Alexa Bliss. Stomping Grounds will be taking place on June 23 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

Here's the photo of the two:

- Baron Corbin took to social media tonight to ask about ghosts. Corbin was driving the Pacheco Pass in California, which is known to have plenty of ghostly legends about it. According to the comments, the area is known as Blood Alley and there is a stagecoach that haunts the area as well as a woman in white.

Below is Corbin's tweet: