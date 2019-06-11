It looks like Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese will take place at the upcoming WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode featured a Fatal 4 Way that was booked by General Manager Drake Maverick to determine a definitive challenger for Nese. The match featured Tozawa, Gulak, Humberto Carrillo and Oney Lorcan. The finish saw Gulak and Tozawa trade pin attempts at the same time, resulting in a double pin. The show ended after Drake talked the finish over with two referees, and both Superstars were announced as the winners. This would indicate a Triple Threat at Stomping Grounds, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

The first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view takes place on June 23 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Below is what looks to be the updated card:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Special Referee: TBA by Corbin

RAW Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese (c)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre