- WWE NXT Superstar Tyler Breeze has been announced to make his EVOLVE debut at EVOLVE 129 and EVOLVE 130 this coming weekend. He will be replacing the injured Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

Breeze will face AR Fox on Saturday in Queens at EVOLVE 129, then he will face Anthony Greene at EVOLVE 130 in Brooklyn on Sunday. He will also be available for meet & greets at both shows. Full details on the events can be found at WWNLive.com.

- Roman Reigns met with young patients at the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon earlier today. WWE Community tweeted these photos from the visit: