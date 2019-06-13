UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is focused on September and his unification match with interim titleholder Dustin Poirier. That includes not planning any sort of rematch with former champion and opponent Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov and Poirier will collide on September 7 at UFC 242. Last year, the unbeaten Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in his first title defense after winning the vacant title with a victory over Al Iaquinta.

"The last three years he only have one victory in amateur boxing," Nurmagomedov said during a recent press conference (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "How (does) he deserve rematch? He tapped. He begged me, 'please don't kill me,' and he talks about rematch."

Nurmagomedov pointed to top contenders such as Tony Ferguson as the next in line after he meets Poirier adding "I have a lot of work without him."