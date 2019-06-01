Former UFC light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson suffered a fourth round submission loss in his native home of Sweden Saturday and announced his retirement after UFC Fight Night 153.

Anthony Smith, who rose through the ranks to challenge for the title vs. Jon Jones earlier this year, locked in a rear-naked choke in the fourth to secure the victory. The main card aired live on ESPN+ from Ericsson Globe in Stockholm.

Gustafsson, who turned 32 years old this past January, finishes his career with a record of 18-6. He met Jones this past December for the vacant title, falling via third round TKO. He also lost title fights to Daniel Cormier in 2015 and Jones in 2013.

Aleksandar Rakic knocked out Jimi Manuwa in 42 seconds in the co-main event with a vicious head-kick, while Makwan Amirkhani, Christos Giagos and Daniel Teymur were also main card winners.

Smith, Rakic, Amirkhani and Leonardo Santos all claimed "Performance of the Night" bonuses.

* Anthony Smith def. Alexander Gustafsson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:38 of Round 4

* Aleksandar Rakic def. Jimi Manuwa via KO (head-kick) at :42 of Round 1

* Makwan Amirkhani def. Chris Fishgold via submission (anaconda choke) at 4:25 of Round 2

* Christos Giagos def. Damir Hadzovic via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

* Daniel Teymur def. Sung Bin Jo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Sergey Khandozhko def. Rostem Akman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Lina Lansberg def. Tonya Evinger via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)

* Leonardo Santos def. Stevie Ray via KO (strike) at 2:17 of Round 1

* Frank Camacho def. Nick Hein via TKO (strikes) at 4:56 of Round 2

* Bea Malecki def. Duda Santana via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:59 of Round 2

* Devin Clark def. Darko Stosic via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Joel Alvarez def. Danilo Belluardo via TKO (strikes) at 2:22 of Round 2