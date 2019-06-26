Desmond Green, a current member of the UFC active roster, has been charged in a car crash that resulted in the death of two people in 2018. Green, according to the Sun Sentinel, is being held on bonds totaling almost $200,000 in a Florida jail.

Last August, Green was driving his Dodge Durango when he lost control attempting to miss a tractor trailer. The resulting crash involved several vehicles and led to the death of 67-year-old Emelina Morfa and 76-year-old Emma Suarez Hernandez. Two others were seriously hurt and many more injured, with Green receiving minor injuries.

The 29-year-old Green, who competes at lightweight and was a NCAA Div. I wrestler at the University of Buffalo, faces multiple accounts of DUI manslaughter, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving without a license.

Only a few weeks after the accident, Green fought Mairbek Taisumov in Russia, falling via decision. He has won his last two bouts, besting Ross Pearson and defeating Charles Jourdain this past May.