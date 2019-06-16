- Today is the Ultimate Warrior's birthday and WWE is celebrating by putting together his greatest moments. Passing away in 2014, Warrior would have been 60 today.

- Xavier Woods took part in a Fortnite Summer Block Party over the weekend and was able to raise $23,000 for Connor's Cure. Today, Woods will also be in the 50-team Fortnite Pro Am where he and his team will have a chance to earn even more to Connor's Cure.

- As noted WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Champion Seth Rollins were at last night's MTV Movie Awards. Also showing up to the event was WWE Backstage Interviewer Cathy Kelley. Lynch tweeted out two photos from last night: one at the awards show and the other at a WWE live event. "Two sides of the same woman, just hours apart. Killer in heels; killer in the ring," Lynch wrote. Next Sunday at WWE Stomping Grounds, Lacey Evans will try and take away Lynch's title.