PWinsider reports that Sasha Banks was in Orlando today filming content for the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game, so it appears as if she has reached some sort of resolution with WWE.

Whether she is ready to actually return to WWE programming soon remains to be seen. She recently met with Vince McMahon back in May to discuss her future.

During this time, it has been reported that Sasha had tried to quit WWE following her Women's Tag Team Championship loss to The IIconics in a fatal four-way at WrestleMania 35. The multi-time women's champion was given time off to think about her future.

As we previously reported, Banks posted the following tweet over the weekend: