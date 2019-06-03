The man who attacked WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and Natalya during the 2019 Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn is scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday, July 9.

25 year old Zachary Madsen was scheduled to appear in Kings Criminal Court this past Tuesday, May 28 but his lawyer asked for their second continuance of the case. PWInsider reports that he's now scheduled to face the charges on July 9. Madsen was charged with two counts of 3rd degree assault and trespassing. If found guilty, Madsen could be facing up to 1 year in jail for each count of assault as it is a Class A Misdemeanor in New York state.

As we've noted, Madsen rushed the stage during the speech for The Hart Foundation, but was quickly taken down by a number of people, including WWE Superstars and Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne. Security took him to the back and he was arrested. Madsen reportedly told police that he "felt like it was the right time" for him to pull the attack. Hart and a WWE security guard were checked for minor injuries at a local hospital after the incident.

WWE has edited the attack out of all 2019 Hall of Fame induction ceremony replays. Their statement at the time read like this:

"An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring. The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities."

It's worth noting that Madsen's Twitter account has been deleted. In the months leading up to the ceremony, Madsen had made a number of bizarre tweets at WWE personalities, including Triple H and Vince McMahon.

Madsen, an amateur MMA fighter, is also scheduled to appear in a Lincoln, Nebraska court room on Monday, June 17. He was arrested on stalking charges back in January after violating a protection order and stalking another local MMA fighter in the area, a man named Haris Talundzic. The January arrest was Madsen's third related to his issues with Talundzic. Madsen had violated the order several times and noted on Twitter that it "meant nothing to him." Talundzic has compared Madsen to a "mass shooter" at one point.

Stay tuned for updates on Madsen's situation following the court date related to the WWE incident in July. It's possible that he will receive another continuance at that time.