Velvet Sky joined the Wrestling Epicenter to talk about her return at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard, when she learned about her new stable The Allure, if she'll wrestle in Ring of Honor, and thoughts on All Elite Wrestling.

Sky spoke about her return at G1 Supercard in MSG where she, Angelina Love, and Mandy Leon debuted their new stable: The Allure. The trio attacked ROH Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein after her victory over Mayu Iwatani.

"I would say it was more exciting for me than nerve-racking. I love being in front of a live crowd," Sky said. "I love performing in front of a live crowd. So, that has always come natural to me. I mean, don't get me wrong. Waiting backstage to debut at Madison Square Garden, I had a few butterflies flying around my stomach, but that was from just sheer excitement. To debut, make my return in Madison Square Garden, the World's Most Famous Arena, was a surreal experience and I am so glad to be able to do it along side Angelina Love and Mandy Leon."

Speaking of Leon and Love, Sky said she found out about the vision for the group while at a Smashing Pumpkins concert in Madison Square Garden. Sky said it had been in the works for awhile and they just wanted to fine-tune everything about the group before bringing them to TV.

"That is true. A cool little story—I was at a Smashing Pumpkins concert in Madison Square Garden," Sky began. "At the concert, I received a text message from someone in Ring of Honor kind of opening up the ways of communication and kind of telling me what their vision was or the three of us as far as how they wanted us to come together and possibly make our debut in April at Madison Square Garden.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, am I reading this right?' So, here I am in Madison Square Garden looking at the Smashing Pumpkins perform and I'm looking at the arena in a whole new light thinking, if this goes well, I could be making my debut in this arena in a few short months!

"It was kind of cool how this came together as I was sitting in Madison Square Garden watching someone else perform thinking this would be where I make my debut. It was like it was meant to be! This was in the works for a long time as far as us coming together. We kind of just had to fine-tune everything. We are having the time of our lives right now. I couldn't ask for a better group of girls to come together!"

Being in Ring of Honor now a big question was if she'll get back to wrestling. Sky said she's retired and plans on staying retired, but will take on more of a managerial role within the group.

"No. Definitely not," Sky confirmed. "My decision to stay retired still stands. Like I've said, I've put my body through a lot in my 17 years of wrestling. There comes a point in every professional wrestlers career and their life where you look at the future more and you're like, 'OK, enough is enough!' I don't want to be decrepit and crippled for the rest of my life.

"I want to be healthy and keep my body healthy. Still, to this day, I'm still rehabilitating my body, my spine. I still feel residual effects from my time in the ring. My focus is to be the mouth-piece, the manager, of the Allure and directing traffic as Mandy and Angelina are the ass-kickers of the group!"

After the success of last weekend's AEW Double or Nothing, Sky is happy to see the breath of fresh air that AEW is bringing to the wrestling industry. Sky noted she knows of people who are looking to get out of WWE for AEW, and is glad to see more options for wrestlers.

"I'm super excited! It is no secret because I have been pretty outspoken on social media," Sky said. "I'm super excited for AEW because they have pretty much put the whole wrestling industry on notice. I don't think that there is one person in wrestling, fan or wrestler, that is not talking about or excited about AEW at this point. Just to see the breath of fresh air they are bringing to this industry.

"WWE has always been the top of the industry. To some extent, they still are. But, AEW are stiff competition. There are so many people that I know within WWE that want out to go to AEW. It is great because it is another place for the guys and the girls to go work and to earn a great living. It is no longer that WWE is the end all of wrestling."

You can listen to Velvet Sky's full interview in the video above.