WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream made a series of posts to his Instagram Stories today, apparently defending WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.
Dream asked if it's fair to critique Vince over issues with the WWE product. He then apparently blamed the WWE Superstars for failing to entertain the fans.
You can read Dream's full posts and see screenshots from Instagram below:
Let's play a game...
Is it fair 2 critique Vince? I mean after all WWE is a form of entertainment. U do know WWE is a TV show, Right!?!?
WWE Is A TV Show Put On Cable and Network TV
BY WHO U ASK
Answer:
Vince McMahon
Evil Boss (OnSreen)
&
DIRECTOR OF HIS
TV SHOW's (OffScreen)
RAW, 205Live, SmackDown, ETC..
George Lucas Directed STAR WARs
VINCE MCMAHON Directs RAW, SmackDown, 205Live and he's directed everything else U've watched from WWE over the last 40years
Point Is: When TV sucks it's because the Actors and Entertainers and StuntMen FAILED 2 Entertain U
VINCE CAN WRITE ALL DAY
IT'S UR "FAVORITES" THAT HAVE 2 MAKE IT ENTERTAINING
STAR WARS WAS GREAT IN THE 90S TOO! The New Ones SUCK BECAUSE THE NEW ACTORS SUCK. And Yes This Is Still A WWE THREAD
Game Over
I Meant DREAM OVER
The Velveteen Dream