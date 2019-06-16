- In the video above, Roderick Strong, Matt Riddle, and other "Dads of NXT" celebrate Father's Day.

- WWE Network News is reporting 43 episodes of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling is headed to the WWE Network on Monday (6/17). The shows will cover from mid-July 1985 through mid-May 1986.

- Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle both sent out "Happy Father's Day" messages on social media. Vince wrote, "I couldn't be more proud as a father. Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there." Angle took a more humorous approach, posting a photo of himself with his "son," Jason Jordan and writing, "Happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there. Still waiting on a call from my son Jason. All of my other kids wished me a happy Father's Day. Jason, you have until midnight, or mom is gonna ground you for a week."