The first-ever WWE NXT UK women's Battle Royal was held on today's episode. Kay Lee Ray won the match, last eliminating Xia Brookside, to become the new #1 contender to NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm for a future title shot.

Other participants in the match were Nina Samuels, Rhea Ripley, Piper Niven, Killer Kelly, Jazzy Gabert, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Kanji, Rhio and Candy Floss.

Above is post-match video of Ray commenting on the win and saying she would give no hints on when she will take that title shot. She was asked how it feels to win the first-ever NXT UK women's Battle Royal.

"How do you think I feel? I'm ecstatic, because you know why? This means that no one, absolutely no one, is going to ignore me or forget my name ever again," Ray said.

This week's NXT UK episode also featured an in-ring segment with Imperium's Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel sending warnings to the rest of the roster. Stable leader and WWE UK Champion WALTER issued a warning to #1 contender Travis Banks. WALTER also revealed that Banks will get his title shot on next Wednesday's episode.

Below is video from the segment that also featured Banks confronting WALTER: