- Ryan Pappolla previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.

- WWE has announced that WWE UK Champion WALTER will send a message to #1 contender Travis Banks on this Wednesday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. Banks recently won a Fatal 4 Way to earn a future title shot against the leader of Imperium.

As noted, Wednesday's NXT UK show will also include Kassius Ohno vs. Kenny Williams plus a Battle Royal to crown a new #1 contender to NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, featuring Piper Niven, Killer Kelly, Candy Floss, Jinny, Nina Samuels, Isla Dawn, Rhea Ripley, Xia Brookside, Kay Lee Ray and Jazzy Gabert.

- Speaking of tonight's RAW episode from Los Angeles, Drake Maverick continues to hunt for WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. Maverick tweeted the following video from the Staples Center in Los Angeles as he prepares to try and take the title from Truth on tonight's show: