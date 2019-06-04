- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown saw Elias capture the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth in a Lumberjack Match, but his reign was cut short when Truth won it back a few minutes later after action under the ring. WWE posted this video showing what happened under the ring with Truth and Elias.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Laredo, Texas saw Heavy Machinery defeat The B Team in tag team action.

- Below is a promo for tomorrow night's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network. The show will feature Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair, Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves, and all the fallout from "Takeover: XXV" with new NXT Champion Adam Cole and more.