One complaint from fans at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington for last night's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view had to do with the lack of screens to watch the action on.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio by Bryan Alvarez, who attended the pay-per-view live, that WWE had zero screens hanging inside of the arena for the fans to watch the matches on. WWE also did not show the in-ring action on the Tron big screen.

The Tron has been an issue for years now but word is that WWE does not air the matches on the Tron because Kevin Dunn, WWE's Executive Vice President of Television Production, feels like it's too distracting to put the matches on the big screen.

Apparently there were more fans complaining about not being able to see the action during the Steel Cage match between Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Fans who had fairly decent seats were complaining about the view, which means those sitting higher up probably had more visibility issues.