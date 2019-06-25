IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay spoke with Wrestling Observer Radio this week and commented on the Twitter back & forth with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The interview was done before the exchange continued after last night's RAW with Rollins' "compare bank account" comments. You can read our latest recap of the Twitter beef by clicking here.

After praising WWE as the best pro wrestling on the planet and later doubling down on that praise, Rollins wrote, "Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can't." Ospreay responded to that comment and wrote, "I'm alive." Rollins then fired back and said WWE already has a better version of Ospreay - new WWE United States Champion Ricochet.

Ospreay spoke with WOR and said he doesn't believe there was anything malicious behind the comments, but he believes it bothers Rollins that his NJPW title means more than Rollins' WWE title.

"I don't think there's anything malicious behind it at all," Ospreay said. "So, the question he asked is, 'Find me someone alive that has the type of schedule I do, and that can do what I can do.' All I just said was, 'I'm alive.' I am, I'm very much alive, and the thing that makes me laugh more about it is he brought in Ricochet to try to tear me down.

"It's like, dude, you brought in another person to... You don't have to do that, you can just be like, 'Oh OK, maybe we can have a match one day...' But I think the thing is, maybe it just gets under his skin that like, my championship, my Junior Championship means more than his Universal Championship. I don't know, who knows? It's factual."