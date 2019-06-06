After winning his second Best of the Super Jr. tournament in four years, Will Ospreay spoke to NJPW about being involved in NJPW's Jr. Heavyweight division, and how this Sunday's Dominion poster doesn't include any Jr. Heavyweight wrestlers on it.

Ospreay believes the Jr. Heavyweight division is not something that should be looked at in a lesser way and told his upcoming opponent, Dragon Lee, he wants to steal the show on Sunday.

"I don't want the junior heavyweight label to limit us," Ospreay said. "Marty Scurll said last year that he doesn't want the juniors to be seen as less than. I hate to say it but he's right. You saw that match with Shingo, and it showed that I can take the weight and pressure and deliver when I need to, as a junior.

"I'm 92 kgs, I'm not a heavyweight. I'm the best junior heavyweight in the world, and I need the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship to do that. Dragon Lee, I love you but you have what I want and what I need. At Dominion, to a sold out Osaka Jo Hall, let's steal the show."

Ospreay then pointed to the NJPW Dominion poster behind him that features Chris Jericho vs. Kazuchika Okada, Taichi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, and Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito. He noted there are zero Jr. Heavyweights on the poster, and he's even defeated two of the featured stars on it. Ospreay also mentioned he's moving to Japan, unlike some others who have recently left the company.

"There isn't a junior heavyweight on the [Dominion] poster, not even the champion," Ospreay said. "There's two heavyweights on here (Taichi and Ibushi) that I've beaten, but no juniors. It's time to rectify that. That's why I'm moving to Japan, to give back. Some people have left—and fair play—take a paycheck and try to 'change the world.'

"But I'm loyal to this Lion Mark so I will stay here and bust my ass to rectify this. So if I have to be put in with the heavyweights, please. Make that happen. Put a junior with the heavyweights. See what happens."

