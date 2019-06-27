In the midst of his well-documented Twitter war with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay, spoke with Sportsillustrated.com on the matter.

Ospreay seems amused at how the situation played out between he and Rollins.

"The whole thing makes me laugh," said Ospreay. "He put out there, 'Find me anyone alive that does the same schedule that I do and performs at the same quality.' I just said, 'I'm alive.'"

As he recounted the various insults that Rollins threw at him, Ospreay noted that, as of right now, he can't envision himself stepping in the ring to go one-on-one against Rollins.

"Yeah, you're on the road for 300 days a year, sorry I'm not – I'm doing 250. His response was to say, 'Little guy.' I'm the same bloody height as you," Ospreay pointed out. "Then he said he has Ricochet, a better version of me. Why is he involving someone else? Ricochet is the man, and he's one of the best at this style. But why get him involved? This is between me and you. I feel like Rollins has respect for me and I've got respect for Rollins, and I'd love to have a match with him one day, but right now, that's not my vision."

Ospreay emphasized his belief that New Japan is responsible for presenting the greatest pro wrestling available today. He even went as far as to say that anyone who is a star in WWE or AEW all learned their craft from training in the New Japan Dojo.

"Our company produces the best pro wrestlers in the world," said Ospreay. "I understand the alternative – if you like WWE, that's fine – you like the stories. If you like All Elite, you want something different. But New Japan Pro Wrestling is the pinnacle of what pro wrestling should be, and the pro wrestling fans should come and watch because this is the best. I'm not saying that on Twitter to Seth Rollins, I'm literally saying that because I truly believe it in my heart of heart.

"Every person that is a star in WWE or All Elite Wrestling came from this company," Ospreay continued. "This is where they got good, this is where they applied their trade to make themselves the stars that they are. No one's leaving anytime soon, we're all sticking together. Now is the time for us to take center stage and show the world that we are the best professional wrestling company in the world. And right now, I feel like I'm untouchable in the ring. I feel like I can get in there with anyone and bring out their best game. I'm more than ready."