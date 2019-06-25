- I joined Ryback on Ryback TV on Monday to review WWE Stomping Grounds. You can check out the full review in the video above.

- A new autobiography of WWE Hall of Famer "Soulman" Rocky Johnson, Soulman, will be released this fall by ECW press. In Soulman, Johnson explores everything from his career accomplishments to his son Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he trained to be a wrestler in 1995 and who is now one of the most-recognized names in the world. You can get more details about the book here.

- Speaking of The Rock, he had a full Jeopardy category on him last week, which you can check out below. The contestants got all of the questions correct except for one about The Scorpion King.

- Through the end of the day, you can buy one t-shirt and get a second for $1 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The promotion ends Tuesday, June 25th at 11:59 PM PST.

- Baron Corbin chimed in on the Seth Rollins - Will Ospreay Twitter beef that we've covered here. Rollins had tweeted, "Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can't," to which Ospreay replied, "I'm here."

Corbin noted that he's had more matches this year than Ospreay, even though he doesn't know who Ospreay is. Corbin tweeted, "More important fact Baron Corbin has wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN Will Ospreay. Another fact I don't actually know who you are I just wanted to be apart of the convo."

More important fact Baron Corbin has wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN Will Ospreay.



Another fact I don't actually know who you are I just wanted to be apart of the convo. https://t.co/GE2ZVKCbg5 pic.twitter.com/koiNEf1ljO — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 25, 2019

Ospreay bluntly replied, "No wonder why Raw sucks," as seen below.