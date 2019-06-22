IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay showed his humorous side today after responding to WWE NXT Taynara Conti's tweet about how she understands if people hate her.

Conti tweeted a photo of herself and captioned, "If I were you, I would hate me too I mean.. 24 years old, beautiful, smart, badass, hot and with the best job in the world. I get it girl ... LATINA AF."

Ospreay decided to respond with a self-deprecating tweet, "I'm 26 years old, look like I got hit by a frying pan, dumb AF, have a badass, hot because the weather out in Japan & I got a pretty sweet job."

In one week at NJPW Southern Showdown in Melbourne on June 29, Ospreay will be defending the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against Robbie Eagles.

Below are Conti's and Ospreay's tweets:

